Pope Francis: Self-sacrifice, humble service are key to good leadership

VATICAN— During his Angelus address Sunday, Pope Francis asked his listeners to consider the qualities necessary for good leadership.

“Brothers and sisters, can we ask ourselves: How do I behave in my fields of responsibility? Do I act with humility, or do I vaunt my position? Am I generous and respectful with people, or do I treat them in a rude and authoritarian way?” he asked pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Reflecting on Sunday’s Gospel reading from St. Mark, Pope Francis said that Jesus denounced people esteemed in the temple, including scribes, who possessed a “hypocritical attitude” and “feigned piety” to attract attention and gain approval from people.

“People revered them beyond appearances, however their behavior often did not correspond to what they said. They were not coherent.”

In contrast to the “corrupt” behavior of some temple officials, the Holy Father highlighted the qualities of Jesus’ leadership that should be imitated by all Christians, particularly those who hold positions of responsibility.

“Indeed with his word and example, as we know, he taught very different things about authority. He spoke about it in terms of self-sacrifice, humble service, maternal and paternal tenderness toward people, especially [toward] those most in need,” the pope elaborated.

During his Nov.10 Angelus address, the Holy Father also encouraged Christians to turn to Our Lady and seek her intercession to overcome the temptation of imposing one’s will, might, and authority over others who are weaker than ourselves.

“May the Virgin Mary help us fight the temptation of hypocrisy in ourselves,” he prayed from the window of the Apostolic Palace.

Prayers for the world

Following the Angelus prayer in Latin, Pope Francis continued to ask people to pray for the victims of flash floods in Valencia, Spain, and asked them to consider contributing toward charitable and disaster relief efforts in the country to assist families.

The Holy Father also prayed for communities in Flores, Indonesia, following recent volcanic eruptions that have forced thousands to flee their homes.

He also expressed his concern and hope for the people of Mozambique to not “lose trust in justice and in democracy” after weeks of deadly violence following the country’s Oct. 9 general elections.

The ongoing conflicts affecting Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Sudan were also included in the prayers of the Holy Father on Sunday.

“Let us pray for peace throughout the world today,” he said.