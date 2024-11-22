Borongan diocese seeks help to rebuild seminary damaged by fire

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Borongan in Eastern Samar is seeking financial assistance to rebuild parts of a minor seminary that were destroyed by fire in July this year.

With 108 junior high school seminarians currently studying at the Seminario de Jesus Nazareno, its rector Fr. Juderick Paul Calumpiano said the damaged areas need immediate restoration.

Calumpiano emphasized that the chapel, which serves as the heart of the seminary and a central space for prayer and connection with God, is a top priority for repair.

The classrooms, academic facilities, and the social hall and lobby, which foster community life and social interaction, also require restoration, he added.

Although no casualties were reported, damage from the July 28 fire was estimated at P35 million to P40 million.

Demolition of the building’s irreparable sections is underway, but due to fund shortage, the work has been delayed and the full restoration is far from complete.

Built in 1965, the seminary has produced many priests for the diocese.

Donations may be deposited to the following bank account:

Philippine National Bank

Account Name: Seminario de Jesus Nazareno, Inc.

Account Number: 312810004298

For more information on how you can donate, contact: Fr. Calumpiano at phone number +639164858504, or email [email protected] or Fr. Miel Sedfrey Nebrida, SJN oeconomus, at phone number +639175515600 or email [email protected].