Billboard apologizes for controversial video featuring Taylor Swift

Billboard issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, November 28, saying they are “deeply sorry” to global superstar Taylor Swift after posting a video intended to celebrate Swift’s achievements.

However, the video included an infamous naked wax figure from Kanye West’s music video, which some have labeled as revenge porn.

“We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error,” the American music magazine said.

Meanwhile, X users added a community note, explaining: “For added context, the clip in question featured a naked wax figure from Kanye West’s music video, which is considered revenge porn. Billboard did not make an error, as the video had to be approved by multiple staff members before being posted.”

A community note on X helps clarify misinformation by providing additional context or corrections based on user contributions