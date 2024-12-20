Why many are against BSP’s 1st Philippine Polymer Banknote series designs

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday, December 19, posted a photo of the First Philippine Polymer (FPP) Banknote Series on Facebook, showcasing four denominations with “smarter, cleaner, and stronger” characteristics.

“Ipinagmamalaking ipakilala ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ang First Philippine Polymer (FPP) Banknote Series. Ang FPP Banknote Series ay mayroong apat na denominasyon at nagtatampok ng smarter, cleaner at stronger features,” BSP said.

One notable change is the removal of the faces of key figures in Philippine history, including former President Cory Aquino and her husband, former Senator Ninoy Aquino, from the P500 bill.

This was also noticed by many Filipinos online who lamented the move to remove these historical figures.

Senior history researcher Kristofer Pasion noted the removal of three Filipino World War II heroes Jose Abad Santos, Vicente Lim and Josefa Llanes Escoda from the highest banknote, P1,000 bill.

“We are a nation that disregards our own history and memory,” he said.

What a convenient way to remove Ninoy Aquino’s face from the 500-peso bill. But it’s not just him—the heroes on the 1,000-peso bill, Jose Abad Santos, Vicente Lim, and Josefa Llanes Escoda, have also been erased. We are a nation that disregards our own history and memory. https://t.co/VShxWccMFg — Kristoffer Pasion (@indiohistorian) December 19, 2024

Erasing history?

Some questioned the need to change the banknote designs, citing that national heroes must be recognized in the Philippine peso bills over animals.

Others said it could be a form of “historical revisionism.”

“Leave the old design alone. Our heroes and former presidents [should] remain there. Sige gumamit ng polymer or plastic. Design, no need to change. Road to historical revisionism naman kayo [niyan] eh. Ano next hindi na na-assassinate si Ninoy sa tarmac?” an online user on X wrote.

“Anong problema at kailangan palitan ang design ng pera natin? even other countries has presidents and heroes on their paper bills design… bakit gagawing hayop? anong significance nung mga hayop?” another wrote.

“They don’t mean anything in history. Bring back history! Bring back our heroes!!!!” an X user exclaimed.

“This is such a downgrade from previous designs with our heroes on. Leave the old design alone, if people want to know the animals in our country, they can search the internet. Our heroes represent the Filipino spirit,” another commented.

“Oh my g! Why change it??? The old one is way much better than that,” a different Filipino asked, with face palm emoji.

In 2021, BSP also earned criticism and was asked about its priorities after it decided to change the design of the P1,000 banknote from historical figures to that of a Philippine eagle.

Former Central bank Gov. Benjamin Diokno then explained that new design is part of the new series to be rolled out in the fourth week of April 2022.

During its roll out in 2022, BSP said it is hopeful that the polymer banknote could help alleviate the counterfeits in the future.

“The advanced technology, intricate design, and complex security features make counterfeiting significantly more difficult and costly,” the institution said.

—With Rosette Adel

