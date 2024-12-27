Vlogger Angel Dei calls out pet grooming service after cat is returned with injuries

Vlogger and content creator Angel Dei Peralta is considering legal action against a pet grooming service after one of her cats sustained facial injuries following a grooming session.

The YouTube personality on Thursday, December 26, shared photos and videos of her white pet cat, Fury, which she had left at Furrtastic Veterinary Clinic and Pet Grooming for cleaning.

The feline was returned to her with visible injuries on his face, particularly near his eyes and nose.

According to Angel’s Instagram Stories, her boyfriend Miguel had brought their two cats, Fury and Tofu, to the clinic at 1 p.m. and was instructed to pick them up at 5 p.m.

However, Miguel was told to return at 8 p.m. instead, as the grooming was not yet finished.

Angel mentioned that they only saw Fury’s injuries when they got home, as the cats had been placed in a crate during transport. She also pointed out that both Fury and Tofu were noticeably wet after the grooming session.

“CAN SOMEONE HELP ME SUE THIS F****** VETERINARY CLINIC Furrtastic Veterinary Clinic and Pet Grooming???? I had my cat Fury groomed and GANITO SIYA BINALIK SA”MIN!!!!! 7 [SEVEN] HOURS SILA SA GROOMING!!! Basa pa siyang binalik!!!!!!!! I WANT THIS F****** CLINIC TO PAY FOR WHAT THEY DID TO MY BABY,” she wrote in a now-viral Facebook post.

The vlogger said that they spoke with the clinic owner, who suggested that Fury’s injuries could have been caused by a fight with another animal.

However, Angel clarified that both Fury and Tofu had their nails clipped as part of the grooming session.

“Panong nagkalmutan????? Eh si Tofu walang galos tapos nagkalmutan,” she said in an IG Story, referring to her other cat who did not have injuries.

The owner also assured Angel that their groomers are “trained” to report any issues with the pets, such as scratches or wounds, and emphasized that the clinic has been operating for “more than ten years.”

Additionally, the owner said that Fury’s injuries might be the result of a “skin disease” that was triggered during the grooming process.

The owner also suggested that Angel’s cats might have been wet due to pee.

However, Angel disagreed with this explanation, pointing out that Fury’s coat was wet even on the top of his back, which led her to doubt the owner’s reasoning

“Aba, pati likod, basa??? Umikot sila sa ihi nila? Tapos hindi naman amoy ihi???” Angel said in another IG Story with clown emojis.

Angel said that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the grooming area.

“Hindi nila alam saan galing ang sugat. Hindi nila alam bakit basa. Ok then. Kakasuhan ko na lang kayo,” the vlogger said in an IG Story.

“So, basically, guys, wala silang alam. Wala silang sagot. Basta ang theory daw ng owner is nagkagatan, nagkalmutan, eh pudpod ‘yung nails ni Tofu kasi kaka-groom lang, ‘di ba?” Angel said in another entry.

“So baka nagkagatan daw guys, nagkagatan! Or, may bago siyang theory. Baka daw biglang ay skin disease. Palusot, ano,” she added.

Angel also shared a photo of her other cat, Tofu, whose face showed no signs of scratches or injuries.

On Friday, December 27, Angel took Fury to another veterinary clinic for a second opinion on the injuries.

“Hindi daw siya scratches or bites. Hindi din daw skin disease kasi negative ‘yung mga nasa skin test. No internal wounds or other problems naman, thankfully,” she said.

“‘Yung mga sugat lang talaga sa mukha na hindi pa rin alam saan nanggaling. Unfortunately, may bacteria na ‘yung mga sugat niya so kailangan niya mag-antibiotics for 14 days,” the vlogger added.

“The clinic STILL won’t take accountability for what happened and is asking me to take down my post. [Three] other people already messaged me about their bad experience sa clinic na ‘yun!” Angel said.

The pet grooming service has yet to release an official statement regarding Angel’s complaints.

Some online users have claimed that the service has already restricted its comment section on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the grooming service’s recent posts have garnered numerous angry reactions from online users following the vlogger’s experience.