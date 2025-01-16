New bishop installed to lead Catarman diocese

Bishop Nolly Buco was formally installed as the new leader of the Catarman Diocese on Wednesday, urging the faithful to allow him to serve them.

Buco, a former auxiliary bishop of Antipolo, celebrated Mass before a packed cathedral, officially taking possession of the diocese, which serves more than 600,000 Catholics.

In his message, the 61-year-old expressed his commitment to his new role and called on the community to work together in humility and service.

“Please allow me to serve you amidst all our limitations,” Buco said.

The bishop also shared a deeply personal reflection on his journey and lessons he has learned from the “wounds” he encountered in life, both as a pastor and a person.

Drawing attention to the significance of his new assignment in Samar, a region whose name derived from the local language “samad”, meaning wound or cut, he spoke of the spiritual value of suffering and pain as a path to growth.

“As I reflect on my life, I recognize that to be truly, fully alive, one must also embrace being wounded,” Buco said. “For indeed, wounds are a gift, like the very wounds of Jesus on the cross.”

He explained that although wounds are painful, they are also signs of life, calling individuals to healing, action, and transformation.

“Today, I come before you as your new bishop, not with grandeur… but bearing the wounds that I have that shaped me. Wounds that have taught me how to be fully human and fully Christian,” he added.

The installation ceremony was led by Archbishop John Du of Palo, with papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown. Dozens of bishops, priests, and local officials also attended the historic event.

Pope Francis appointed Buco to the diocese, which he had been serving as apostolic administrator after Bishop Emmanuel Trance’s retirement in December 2023.

