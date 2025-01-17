Macoy Dubs hilariously mistakes car for his ride-hailing booking

Content creator Macoy Dubs made his followers laugh after sharing how he accidentally got into the wrong car, thinking it was the one he booked from a ride-hailing app.

On Friday, January 17, the online personality narrated that he booked a ride to Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

He entered a vehicle and was told by the driver, “Kanina pa ako naghihintay sa’yo!”

“Ano na ba nangyari doon kay Donna? Bakit kasi hindi siya sumipot sa hearing?” the driver added.

Macoy shared that he was startled upon hearing the driver’s words, immediately wondering who Donna was, why there was a hearing, and what case he was involved with.

When the driver looked at him, he said, “Ay?! Sino ka ba?”

“Grab po, ‘di ba? Mark Averilla po papunta ng Uptown Mall,” the content creator answered.

“Ay bumaba ka, hindi ito Grab. Nasaan si Danilo? Mali ka,” the driver told him.

Macoy then alighted from the vehicle and saw the car he booked.

“HAHAHAHAHA, SH*** INAMEZ. SABAW, INDEED!” he wrote in a Facebook post that has since amassed 20,000 pure laugh reactions, 1,400 shares and 552 comments.

Macoy’s post was originally written in gay lingo that he popularized online with words like “Holabels” (hello) and “Lolanyey” (lola).

When some of his followers posted a translation of it in Filipino in the comments section, he quipped, “Bachelor of Arts Major in English Literature.”

Macoy also theorized that “Danilo” could be the sibling of “Donna” and that the driver was their “father.”

“Ang hearing ay sa Taguig Regional Trial Court. Charez!” he quipped, earning thousands of laughing reactions.

His experience amused online users who shared their thoughts in the commentssection.

“Ay, grabe grabaaaa! From commuter to court witness real quick! Akala mo simpleng sakay lang, ‘yun pala, nasa teleserye ka na —may missing Donna, may hearing, may Danilo na hindi mo kilala!” a Pinoy wrote.

“Buti [na lang] hindi ka na-plea deal! Next time, kapitbahay, double-check mo na ‘yung plate number, hindi lang destino! Baka sa susunod, ikaw na mismo ang testigo!” the user added.

“Wow maley… Okay lang ‘yan, Macoy. Happy Weekend kamo, advance Happy April Fool’s Day,” another Facebook user commented.

“Nung pagsakay mo, may kaso ka na, hahahaha!” a different online user said.

This was not the first time Macoy has mistakenly entered the wrong vehicle, thinking it was his booked ride.

“Mga maaaaaaa, kainin ako ng lupa. Sumakay ako sa akala kong Grab ko na. Pagsakay ko sa likod, sabi sa akin ng driver, “Sino ho kayo? Hindi ko yata kayo kamag-anak.” HAAHAHAHAHAHA, Avanza na itim,” he shared in November 2023.

Ride-hail users are advised to check the license plates of their booked vehicles to ensure they get into the right car when it arrives.