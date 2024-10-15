Macoy Dubs juxtaposes pouting selfie with driver’s license pic

Content creator Macoy Dubs’ ID pouting saga continues.

The internet personality on Saturday, October 12, posted a selfie of him pouting his lips and juxtaposed it with his driver’s license which had the same facial expression.

“Me staring at the person I handed my ID so they know it’s really me,” he wrote as a caption with a lip emoji.

His post has earned a whopping number of 22,000 pure laugh reactions, over 830 shares and 266 comments so far.

Macoy also shared a video of him roleplaying as a Filipino at the airport immigration counter.

“Me staring at the person I handed my ID so they know it’s really me,” he wrote as a text within the clip.

In the video, the content creator can be seen making sassy expressions for the immigration officer which included slightly parted lips.

He also moved his head to different sides to make the screening realistic.

“Hope this works! Please let me know if you encounter any issues!” Macoy wrote in the caption.

On Monday, October 14, the influencer posted his visa pictures which featured him with slightly pouted lips emphasized by his facial hair.

“Me after magpaturok kay Doktora. #satire, eme,” he wrote as a caption.

Macoy shared pictures of his United States visa, Japan visa, and a Schengen visa for non-European nationals.

Last month, Macoy shared a conversation with a staff member at a visa center who asked him to maintain a neutral facial expression for his document photo.

“Sir Mark, susubukan po namin if tatanggapin po ng Embassy ito. Mukhang neutral reaction naman po,” the personnel said in the message.

The internet personality also updated his followers in the comments section, sharing that the embassy has eventually “accepted” his visa picture.

“First time po kasi namin maka-encounter na may naka-pout sa Visa application. Thank you po, update na lang namin kayo,” the personnel responded.

Macoy also amused his followers last year when he uploaded pictures of himself in official documents which featured him doing certain facial expressions.

Pictures for ID cards and other government documents are known to have neutral or smiling expressions.

