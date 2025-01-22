Bishop cautions against overemphasis on legalism

A Catholic bishop on Tuesday called on both clergy and the faithful to reflect on their approach to church laws and rituals.

Bishop Rafael Cruz of Baguio emphasized that while legalism is often associated with politicians, it is equally important for the Church to examine its own practices.

He warned that an overemphasis on laws, rituals, and rites might obscure their deeper spiritual purpose.

“Let us also examine ourselves,” Cruz said in his homily during Mass at St. Benedict Parish Church in Silang, Cavite.

“We, clergymen and Christ’s faithful, might realize that our legalism has made us overly emphatic on laws, rituals and rites that we forget their spiritual purpose.”

The Mass marked the first of a three-day seminar on “transparency and accountability” in the Church, held in Santa, Rosa, Laguna, and attended by bishops and diocesan financial administrators.

Cruz further cautioned that Church laws, while essential for maintaining order, must extend beyond external appearances to nourish spiritual life.

He likened a focus on outward compliance to “whitewashed tombs,” which may appear clean on the outside but are spiritually barren within.

“As Church laws are to maintain order, they should not just address the externals but also affect our spiritual life,” Cruz added.