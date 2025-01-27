CBCP head calls for more Church transparency, accountability

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines opened a seminar on transparency and accountability Tuesday, urging a shift toward mutual trust and shared responsibility within the Church.

Addressing bishops and priests who are financial administrators of different dioceses, CBCP president Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan stressed the importance of aligning with the goals outlined in the Synod on Synodality’s final document.

At one point, he raised the question of whether gender should factor into the appointment of finance officers.

“I don’t know if there’s any provision in the Bible that says a finance officer has to be male or female. I think this is one thing that we will have to start asking ourselves in the Church,” David said in his opening remarks.

The three-day seminar, held ahead of the CBCP’s 129th plenary assembly, is part of ongoing efforts to implement recommendations from the Synod on Synodality.

One key point emphasized in the Synod’s final document is the importance of decision-making rooted in “ecclesial discernment,” guided by principles of transparency, accountability, and ongoing evaluation.

“Formation is needed,” David said, stressing that all baptized members — whether clergy, consecrated persons, or laypeople — must engage in decision-making that reflects these values.

David, who was recently elected to a Vatican body tasked with executing the Synod’s final recommendations, also pointed out the Church’s responsibility to set a clear example of transparency, not just among clergy but for all the faithful.

The seminar follows a similar event in Rome last year, which focused on fostering transparency within the Church. Filipino participants from that event called for a follow-up session in the Philippines, resulting in this week’s gathering.

David expressed hope that the seminar would help participants engage with the core values of trust, responsibility, and transparency, contributing to the success of the CBCP’s plenary assembly over the weekend.

