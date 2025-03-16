Asian bishops appoint Cardinal David to lead new synodality commission

An Asian bishops organization has created a new department to help local churches implement the synodal vision more effectively and has appointed Filipino Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David as its head.

The Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences said the “Commission for Synodality” aims to provide ongoing formation for bishops on synodality and create opportunities for resource-sharing among its members.

The FABC said the commission will also collaborate with its other offices to promote the synodal way and coordinate with continental episcopal organizations.

The organization said David’s appointment underscores his “extensive experience and unwavering commitment to the synodal process.”

David is president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines and vice president of the FABC.

The organization also named Fr. Clarence Devadass as the commission’s executive secretary. The Malaysian priest served for many years in the FABC Office of Theological Concerns.

The commission includes a diverse group of experts with extensive experience in the synodal process, including Fr. William LaRousse for the FABC Central Secretariat, Dr. Christina Kheng from Singapore, Redemptorist Fr. Vimal Tirimana from Sri Lanka, Fr. Enrico Ayo and Ms. Estella Padilla from the Philippines, Ms. Momoko Nishimura, a consecrated woman from Japan, and Sr. Lalitha Thomas, SJT, from India.

Each member, according to FABC, contributes a vast array of experience, having actively participated in both sessions of the Synod on Synodality.

The Commission for Synodality was established during the FABC Central Committee’s annual meeting, held March 12-13 at the Camillian Centre in Bangkok.

One of the commission’s key initiatives is to organize a seminar for bishops across Asia “to inspire and reinforce the synodal way within churches throughout the continent.”

The seminar also aims to foster unity in the Asian church by sharing insights, experiences, and best practices to advance synodality in the region.