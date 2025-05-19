‘Sobrang random’: Cristopher Diwata surprises Ben&Ben with live performance of viral lines

Cristopher Diwata, the man behind the viral “What hafen Vella?” meme, caught folk-pop band Ben&Ben by surprise when he visited them and performed his iconic lines live.

The former “It’s Showtime: Kalokalike” contestant made a surprise appearance at an event hosted by Sony Music Philippines, leaving the “Kathang Isip” hitmakers stunned.

“Minsan lang kami i-surprise, tapos ganito pa. Grabe, hahahaha, salamat sa pakana, Sony Music Philippines!!!” the band wrote on Facebook on Saturday, May 17.

“Sobrang random, pero sobrang special HAHA thank you, sir Christopher Diwata, pinasaya mo kami!” they added.

A video of the moment showed Ben&Ben members cheering upon Cristopher’s arrival.

“Hindi namin alam na pupunta siya,” read a text within the band’s video.

“SOBRANG RANDOM,” the band added on the clip with a laughing emoji.

The scene later shifted to Cristopher holding a microphone and then declaring his iconic lines he first uttered as a Taylor Lautner lookalike in 2013.

“We can’t believe napanood namin ‘to live?!” the band said in a text within the video.

The band and the crowd went wild as Cristopher delivered his iconic spiel, which has recently resurfaced and sparked a wave of memes.

“Kaka-comment lang namin sa post mo nung isang araw, tapos na-meet ka na namin agad,” Ben&Ben said in a text within the video.

The band and Cristopher then sang “A Thousand Years,” a ballad written for the “Twilight” saga.

They then thanked the Taylor Lautner impersonator for his time, saying that he made them “extremely happy.”

Cristopher also posted a video of his encounter with the band on his Facebook page, where they were seen mimicking his iconic lines but with their version.

“What hafen, Diwata? Why you crying? I know, Ven&Ven, rayt?”

Cristopher has since appeared in advertisements for brands like Shopee Philippines and Mang Inasal, following the viral success of his now-iconic “Kalokalike” performance years ago.

In his performance, he delivered a dramatic monologue as Lautner’s Jacob Black to an imaginary Bella Swan, sharing that he had spent the entire day preparing for the self-made skit before taking the stage.

“What hafen, Vella? Why you crying again? I know… vamfire, rayts? Vamfayr will feyt to me!” Cristopher said in his “Kalokalike” entry before.

In an interview with GMA’s Oscar Oida, the impersonator said he was surprised when someone tagged him about his entry gaining traction anew.

Cristopher added that he is happy people are still amused by his video clips despite their oldness.

