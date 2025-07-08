‘Well-deserved fame’: Taylor Lautner impersonator gets own billboard

From online ads to billboards.

Viral Taylor Lautner-lookalike Cristopher Diwata just got his first billboard.

The former “It’s Showtime: Kalokalike” contestant on Friday, July 4 reshared a Facebook post by skincare company Brilliant Skin Essentials which featured billboards with his images.

“Wat hafen Brilliant? We’re everywhere! Pink is taking over EDSA, Taytay, and Marcos Highway with our new billboard!” its post said, referencing Cristopher’s iconic lines that have amused the internet.

The billboard is a birthday greeting for its founder and chief executive officer, Glenda Dela Cruz.

“Wat hafen, GLENDA? Why u crying again? I know… BRILLIANT BIRTHDAY rayt?”

An image of Cristopher accompanies it in a medium shot.

The post reached a community on Reddit, where users were delighted by his billboard appearance.

“These photos popped up on my feed and d*mn, I’m so happy for Cristopher Diwata. I usually cringe at short-lived trends after a while, but I feel like TikTok really rediscovered the right person,” a Redditor said.

“Seems like a really humble and hardworking guy who deserves everything he’s getting now. Sana tuloy tuloy ang success niya, kahit small projects or ads lang. Ang gaan ng aura niya!” the user added.

The Reddit post was also titled, “[Cristopher] Diwata’s Well-Deserved Fame”

“Congrats to him… the ads are making me chuckle,” another Redditor commented.

“Super happy naman sa kanyaaaa,” said another Pinoy.

“Now, we Filipinos did that,” exclaimed a different user with clapping and starstruck emojis.

“You deserve it, brother,” wrote another Redditor with a clapping emoji.

“Saw that on my way to work din kahapon. Natawa ako [nang] slight, but also, I feel happy for the guy. Truly deserves his flowers. Walang nag-expect na him going viral after how many years will start the ball rolling,” said a different Pinoy.

Cristopher became viral when clips of his entry for “It’s Showtime: Kalokalilke” in 2013 resurfaced on social media.

He entered the contest impersonating Taylor Lautner’s character, Jacob Black, from the “Twilight” movie.

“What hafen, Vella? Why you crying again? I know… vamfayr, rayts? Vamfayr will feyt to me!” Cristopher said in his “Kalokalike” entry before.

His lines amused Filipinos, with his internet fame extending to brand commercials and advertisements.

Cristopher has since appeared in several ads for Shopee, Mang Inasal, Everything But Cheese, Ligo Sardines, Taho Story, Fruitas, Honor smartphone, Scale of Coffee, and Hyundai Home Appliances, among others.

He started as a fish dealer from Bataan when he joined “It’s Showtime: Kalokalike” before.

