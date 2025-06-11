‘Apology not accepted’: Dizon rejects bus company’s statement on viral ‘racing’ video

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon did not accept the apology from the bus company whose units were allegedly seen racing each other in Nueva Vizcaya.

In a statement released by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Dizon said he is not accepting the apology and explanation of GV Florida Transport, Inc. regarding the viral video showing its units along the Diadi-Cordon Road in Nueva Vizcaya.

On Monday, June 9, the bus company released a statement addressing a viral video uploaded by Carlo Carbonel on Facebook, which showed some of its units speeding and seemingly racing each other.

“Ginawang race track ng mga hari ng daan ang Diadi-Cordon road,” he wrote on Sunday, June 8.

“6 [Six] Florida bus po ‘yan, nasa likod lang ‘yung dalawa, humahabol,” Carbonel added.

The Facebook post has so far amassed 9.1 million views, 20,000 likes and reactions and 89 comments.

In another post, Carbonel explained that he uploaded the video to teach some bus drivers, those who disregard passenger safety and the welfare of other motorists, a lesson.

“Ilang beses na rin akong sinalubong ng mga ‘yan sa bundok, wala ka na magawa kundi pumagilid na lang dahil naka-bwelo sila at ikaw na lang talaga iiwas sa disgrasya, kaso pano ‘yung mga hindi makakaiwas, [sorry] na lang?” he said.

The bus company said that it “sincerely” apologizes for the issue.

“The content does not align with our company’s values and standards,” GV Florida Transport said.

“We are currently addressing the matter internally and we assure the public that the safety and well-being of our passengers is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support and understanding,” it added.

Dizon said that he does not accept the apology and explanation of the bus company.

“Hindi porket walang nasaktan, walang nadisgrasya, eh, ganon ganon na lang. I saw the statement and apology of the Florida Bus Co. and I’m telling them now: Apology not accepted,” he said in a statement by the DOTr.

“Kung inisip niyo na hindi seryoso ang Pangulo at ang DOTr, malalaman niyo ngayon na nagkakamali kayo. Mensahe din namin ito sa lahat ng PUV companies: Kapag ginawa ninyo ito, mabigat ang magiging consequence ng ginawa ninyo,” Dizon added.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has immediately suspended the franchise of the bus company’s 15 units for 30 days following the incident.

The units have the routes of Sta. Ana to Sampaloc, Cagayan and Baguio to Apayao.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has also suspended the driver’s licenses of bus drivers involved for 90 days.

All of the drivers of the bus company will also undergo a drug test.

“Sa mga driver ng bus na iyon, mahirap mawalan ng trabaho ngayon. Pero dahil sa kalokohan na ginawa ninyo, 90 days wala kayong trabaho at ‘pag nahuli namin ang Florida Bus Co. na pinapamaneho pa ang mga drivers na iyon, pasensyahan tayo,” Dizon said.

The DOTr also encouraged the public to tag the agencies, including the LTO and the LTFRB — if applicable — on social media if they caught any cases of reckless driving on the road.