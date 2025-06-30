College students in Manila surprise beloved canteen worker with dream wedding

College students in Manila surprised a beloved school canteen staff by organizing a wedding for her and her longtime partner.

Certain Hospitality Management students of the National Teachers College (NTC) made Alma Valenzuela and Rodrigo Eluzon‘s dream wedding come true by arranging it as part of their academic project.

The initiative was also a tribute to Valenzuela, described by the student publication Fiat Lux as “a quiet yet dedicated” NTC canteen worker.

“It is more than just an academic requirement, but also a symbol of service, gratitude, and the transformative power of young minds working together with purpose and passion,” NTC said on its Facebook page on June 19.

“To witness future hospitality professionals create a magical day for a cherished member of our NTC family is a testament to their skill, compassion, and heart,” the college added.

Hospitality Management students from blocks 3.3, 3.4, 3.7, and 3.8 organized the lush garden wedding on the grounds of the NTC Annex Building in Mendiola on June 14.

Reports stated that students handled the wedding setup, event styling, sound system, event hosting, photo and video coverage, food, reception program, and other details typically handled by professional event teams.

It was the first-ever garden wedding to be held on the grounds of the educational institution.

Valenzuela said she initially thought their wedding would be “simple.”

“Sabi ko nung una, wow, parang first time kong narinig na magkakaroon ng kasal sa school. So sabi ko, baka simple lang. Pero nung time na nakita ko na kung paano sila mag-prepare, isa lang po talaga nasagot ko, e. Sabi ko lang talaga sa sarili ko… wow,” she said in an interview.

The couple said that the wedding preparations exceeded their expectations.

“Sobrang thankful po talaga sa mga estudyante, alam po nila na sobrang proud ako sa kanila kasi ginawa po nilang possible ‘yung gusto naming wedding,” Valenzuela shared.

Meanwhile, students pursuing Hospitality Management are being equipped with essential skills related to hospitality services, customer relations, and other competencies to develop them into holistic hospitality professionals.