Manila Cathedral mounts exhibit in honor of Pope Leo XIV

In celebration of Pope’s Day 2025, the Manila Cathedral will host a special exhibit featuring Cardinal Jose Advincula’s memoirs from the conclave that elected Pope Leo XIV.

This year’s observance is especially significant as it marks the first Pope’s Day under the leadership of Pope Leo XIV, who was elected to the papacy in May.

The exhibit offers visitors a rare opportunity to view mementos from the recent papal conclave, in which Advincula took part.

In addition to the conclave memoirs, the exhibit will also feature historical and religious artifacts from the Order of Saint Augustine, the pope’s religious congregation.

Titled “With Leo, Our Pope,” the exhibit will run from June 28 to July 6 and is open to the public free of charge.

The Manila Cathedral invites the public to attend the exhibit and take part in this special celebration of the papacy, tradition, and the enduring role of the Catholic Church in Filipino life.

Pope’s Day is an annual celebration that coincides with the June 29 feast of Saints Peter and Paul. Church rites will include prayers for the intentions of the Holy Father.