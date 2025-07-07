‘Nag-away away na’: Double parked vehicles cause traffic on Bulacan road

A road in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan was clogged with parked vehicles occupying both lanes, causing traffic and tension among motorists in the area.

A Facebook user shared a video on Wednesday, July 2, showing both lanes of Road 1 in Barangay Minuyan Proper lined with parked four-wheeled vehicles.

Jr Alvren Mangapot, who uploaded the footage, said the incident occurred near the garage of the V1 Bus Line.

“Nag-away away na sila, o,” a male individual is heard saying in the video, as motorcycle riders began to move in front of the vehicle recording the scene.

According to SJDM Newscatcher, the drivers of the parked vehicles refused to move, resulting in delays for passing motorists.

Double parking refers to parking alongside another vehicle already parked at the curb or roadside, obstructing the flow of traffic.