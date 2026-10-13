Viral: Students turn mall’s space into a dance floor

Videos of young people dancing and having fun in a shopping mall’s public space sparked buzz among Filipinos.

An X (formerly Twitter) user on October 4 posted a clip of students letting loose in the middle of an open space inside SM City Fairview.

“Ang saya makakita na may mga estudyante pa din na ganito. Oh, to be young, wild and free,” the user wrote.

Ang saya makakita na may mga estudyante pa din na ganito. oh to be young, wild and free. https://t.co/ut4Hq0e8UF — ᴾᴬᴵᴺ ࣪ ִֶָ☾.𓍯 𑁤 (@CASHualbehavior) October 4, 2026

The video has garnered 20,000 likes, 3,900 reposts, 1,100 bookmarks, and 35 replies from other users who expressed support for the activity.

“Sana ganito lahat estudyante, enjoy life, hindi ‘yung magpatayan, magbarilan at iwas na rin minsan [sa] cellphone,” an X user commented, referring to recent reports of school shootings perpetuated by students.

“Very refreshing and relieving to see this after the school killings issues. Should be their happiness, and not suffering,” another X user commented.

“Hoping that more spaces like this for students to enjoy without any influences, kasi this looks FUNNNN,” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Honestly, need lang talaga ng students (and anybody else), ng space na OPEN and FREE to become this kind of happy, even with people they don’t know. Maraming lugar ngayon, kailangan mo pa magbayad para lang maglaro,” said another X user.

Philippine Concerts, a music events-oriented page, likewise shared another video of the activity, claiming that the “food court” was turned into a dance floor for the initiative.

On October 8, SM City Fairview posted a video of the activity on its social media accounts.

“To everyone who loves to dance, express, and simply have a good time — THIS SPACE IS YOURS,” it said before.

“Your most loved SM Fairview is grateful to be a space where the community can move, connect, and share what they love. Keep dancing, keep expressing, and keep having fun with us! See you at the dance floor!” the mall added.

Last September, the mall introduced the “Fairview Dance O’Clock” activity which happens every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the food court.

“We’re making space, turning up the beat, and giving EVERYONE their moment to shine,” it said in a Facebook post.

“Welcome to FAIRVIEW DANCE O’CLOCK—where the floor is yours and the only requirement is to SHOW UP [AND] SHOW OUT. Dance to the MAX!” the mall added.