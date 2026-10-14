Groom-to-be resorts to mall busking to raise funds for wedding

A soon-to-be groom turned to music to help fund his wedding by busking at a shopping mall in Alabang.

Blogger “The Introvert Southie” on Saturday, August 22 shared of encountering an individual singing at Westgate to help raise funds for his wedding.

The blogger said she saw him when they were “craving” a Filipino stew dish.

“I can totally relate how challenging it is to fund your dream wedding!” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The blogger also shared the individual’s socials, saying he is a “really good” singer.

The groom-to-be was identified as Kim Lacanlale, who runs the page “KL Music.”

Lacanlale describes himself as an “acoustic soloist/duo,” a “busker,” and a performer at restaurants, resto bars, coffee shops, weddings, birthdays and private events.

He also saw the blogger’s post and thanked people who have so far offered help.

“Maraming Salamat po ulit, The Introvert Southie. Sobrang daming blessings po na dumating samin. Thank you din po sa mga supplier na nag-sponsor. Also sa mga nag-send thru GCash. God bless po sa inyong lahat,” the busker said in a Facebook post.

“Ang dami parin pong mabubuting puso. Ita-try po namin kayong i-message lahat. Sa mga inquiries po for events, thank you so much po. This really means a lot to us po and I’ll try my best po na ma-replyan kayo agad,” Lacanlale added.

Meanwhile, some in the comments section of the blogger’s post raised concerns about the busker, asking how he could start a family in the future if he busks to cover his wedding costs.

A Facebook user claiming to be Lacanlale’s best friend said that the former has a “full-time job.”

“He does this [in] his free time because singing is something he genuinely enjoys and he’s also pursuing it as a side hustle. Nothing wrong with having a stable job while also making time for something you’re passionate about,” the user wrote in response.

A busker is a person who entertains in a public place for donations.

Wedding costs vary widely depending on a couple’s preferences, venue, guest list and suppliers.