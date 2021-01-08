‘Space Sweepers’ starring Song Joong-ki teaser out

Streaming entertainment service Netflix on Wednesday released the first teaser of new Korean sci-fi thriller film “Space Sweepers,” starring Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Sun-kyu and Yoo Hai-jin.

“The teaser trailer reveals a glimpse of the spaceship crew’s characters and their plans for exchanging a humanlike robot found from piles of space debris. With its stunning space action and thrills, Space Sweepers also show comical tension between these four extraordinary spaceship crews who do not harmonize with each other,” Netflix said.

The sci-fi blockbuster is directed by Jo Sung-hee of “A Werewolf Boy and Phantom Detective.”

Song Joong-ki (Descendants of the Sun, A Werewolf Boy) plays Tae-ho, the pilot who undertakes any profitable venture. Kim Tae-ri (Mr. Sunshine, The Handmaiden) takes on the role of Captain Jang, while Jin Sun-kyu (Kingdom, Extreme Job) and Yoo Hai-jin (Confidential Assignment, A Taxi Driver) plays Tiger Park and Bubs, respectively.

It is set in 2092, spaceship Victory which is one of the many that live off salvaging space debris.

After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, Victory’s crew finds a 7-year-old girl inside. They realize that she’s the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, and decide to demand ransom in exchange.

“Space Sweepers” will premiere worldwide on February 5. —Rosette Adel