‘Mixed emotions’: How Pinoys reacted to Song Joong Ki’s new relationship

The recent news confirming that South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is dating someone earned mixed reactions from Filipinos on social media.

“Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings,” the actor’s agency High Zium Studio said in a statement.

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports,” the agency added.

The agency expressed hopes that the public will welcome the “Reborn Rich” star’s relationship with the British woman.

Despite hopes that there might be a reunion between Joong Ki and his former wife Song Hye Kyo, Filipino fans said that they are happy for their idol. Some also asked the public to move on.

“Mixed emotions. Nakakamiss lang talaga yung SongSong. But still happy for you Joong-ki!,” a Facebook user said.

“We need to move on. Katatapos lang ng pasko eto agad ang laman ng balita. Mahirap but we need to accept na lang,” an online user commented.

“He deserves to be happy…Though my songsong heart hurt,” a Twitter user said.

“Awwww. Happy for you my dearest Song Joong Ki. You deserve to be happy in love. Ouchy, a bit,” a social media user commented.

“No more SongSong Couple. Still happy for them in their separate lives,” an online user said

“Happy New Year!!! May pila na naman pong natapos,” a Facebook user jokingly wrote.

“Ay di naman masyadong masakit. Mapapashot puno na lang. Happy for my Big Boss,” an online user wrote, referring to Joong Ki.

Among the notable films and series of Joong Ki are “Descendants of the Sun,” “Arthdal Chronicles,” “Space Sweepers,” and “Vincenzo.”

