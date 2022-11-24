‘Kilig’: Dimples Romana meets ‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong-ki

Actress Dimples Romana fangirled over Song Joong-ki when she met the South Korean actor at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City.

“Many of my dreams came true with that NYC trip for the #iEmmys, and I can’t wait to share them all with you, but for now, let me share this [photo],” Dimples said in an Instagram post.

“Okay yun na muna guys. Just sharing my kilig as a fan halos ‘di ako makahingaaaa nyaaan,” Dimples admitted on Instagram.

She also hoped that she would be given a chance to work with the “Vincenzo” actor.

The Kapamilya actress also penned a message to Joong-ki and tagged the actor.

“Hi Mr @hi_songjoongki ✨ It was such a pleasure and huge honor to meet a fellow actor like you. I am a huge fan. We Filipinos love you,” Dimples wrote.

She also described Joong-ki as “super warm, handsome, and super humble.”

Dimples flew to New York to attend the 50th International Emmy Awards as an official member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Meanwhile, one of the latest shows of Joong-ki is “Reborn Rich.” This drama follows the story of Yoon Hyun-woo, who was reborn as a grandson of a conglomerate he used to work for.

Aside from “Reborn Rich” and “Vincenzo,” Joong-Ki also starred in the hit Kdrama “Descendants of the Sun,” “Arthdal Chronicles” and “Space Sweepers,” among many others.

