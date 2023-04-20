‘Dalagang Filipina vibe’: Dimples Romana proudly dons terno top in Brazil trip

“Dalagang Filipina vibe.”

This was how Dimples Romana described her modern Filipiniana look in a photo taken during her Brazil trip with her family.

On the last day of their tour in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Dimples uploaded photos of herself in front of the popular Christ the Redeemer Statue.

The Kapamilya star was also wearing an outfit with a modern version of the terno’s butterfly sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)

In the caption, Dimples said that her “proudly Filipino” top was made by a designer named Cheetah Rivera who runs her own label Cheetah Rivera Studio.

Cheetah has also dressed other well-known personalities. These include Heart Evangelista and Dolly de Leon.

“For our last tour around the city of Rio in 🇧🇷, I wore a proudly Filipino top by a new fave designer, the gorgeous @cheetsrivera @cheetahriverastudio (and yes I wore this piece with a pair of jeans and Capt @callieahmee ‘s chucks and ended the day with the Dalagang Filipina vibe,” Dimples said about her outfit.

“Feels so good supporting and showing love for our Filipino designers. They are all amazing!” she added.

Dimples further stated that she fell in love with the top after going to the Katutubo Pop-Up Market, an initiative that promotes indigenous artists and weavers.

Its next edition will be held from 19 to 21 in collaboration with Bench.

On her trip, meanwhile, Dimples expressed how happy she was.

“Almost done with this trip and I cannot begin to tell you how full my heart feels,” she said.

Dimples and her husband Boyet Ahmee have two children—Callie and Alonzo.

The actress rose to prominence for her roles in ABS-CBN’s shows “Viral Scandal,” “Kadenang Ginto” and “The Iron Heart.”