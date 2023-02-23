Doc Aivee warns public vs FB accounts using her name to sell products

A celebrity doctor flagged several Facebook accounts that use her name and photo to promote their products.

In an Instagram post, Aivee Aguilar-Teo, owner and head of the Aivee Clinic, warned the public about these fake Facebook pages.

Aivee also uploaded a video where she exposed these accounts bearing her photos and name.

“Please be aware of these fake advertisements using my identity, photos and videos to advertise their products using my name and social media accounts,” the doctor said.

“They superimposed their products on my photos. I am in no way associated with them or these products,” she added.

The video showed that some of the fake Facebook accounts have more than 20 followers and likes.

They also bear videos and photos of Aivee where she appeared to be promoting their cosmetic products.

Aivee asked for help in reporting them to Facebook.

“I hope you can help by reporting this to Facebook so they can be taken down immediately. Thank you to those who have been messaging me about this,” she said.

Similarly, Sharon Cuneta, who is also one of Aivee’s clients, was later informed about a Facebook page that uses the reputable aesthetics physician’s videos to advertise some supposed supplements for weight loss.

In an Instagram post, the megastar posted a video compilation of posts from this Facebook page. It also bears the name and image of Dimples Romana.

“Please beware of these fake advertisements using @draivee ‘s identity, photos and videos to advertise their products using her name and social media accounts,” Sharon said.

“@draivee is in no way associated with them or these products and I hope you can help by reporting this to Facebook so that they can be taken down with immediate effect. Thank you,” she added.

In the video, the page uses video clips from Aivee’s vlogs about Sharon’s weight loss journey and a video of Dimples in its advertisements.

A cursory search on Facebook would show that several of these Facebook pages are still up on the platform.

Aivee is one of leading figures in aesthetics medicine in the Philippines through her clinic of her namesake, the Aivee Clinic.

She has also kept an A- list of celebrity patrons over the years. These include Sharon, Kathryn Bernardo, Heart Evangelista, Catriona Gray and Nadine Lustre, among many others.