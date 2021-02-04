Song Joong-ki battles evil in upcoming series ‘Vincenzo’

After “Arthdal Chronicles,” South Korean actor Song Joong-ki will have a new series that will premiere on streaming giant Netflix this month.

The streaming entertainment service on Thursday released the powerful trailer of “Vincenzo” that will start streaming on the platform starting February 20 at 10 p.m. (Philippine Standard Time.)

It tells the story of Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong-ki), a lawyer to an Italian mafia. He ends up going to Korea and utilizes villainous tactics to take down villains.

For Vincenzo, “Only evil can punish evil.”

Meanwhile, Hong Yu Chan (Yoo Jae-myung)’s words about wishing a real monster would appear and take down all of the evil men reveal how formidable the villains truly are. His daughter, lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo-been), joins forces with Vincenzo to fight against the nefarious Babel Group. However, something doesn’t feel quite right and it looks like there’s plenty of trouble ahead of them as we see Vincenzo point his gun at someone.

While there’s no shortage of evil villains in their way, Vincenzo won’t be going down without a fight and there won’t be any negotiations.

The series will have new episodes every Saturday and Sunday on the streaming platform. —Rosette Adel