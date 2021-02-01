Trailer of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ now out

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures last week released the trailer of “Godzilla vs. Kong” film.

The film, directed by Adam Wingard (“The Guest,” “You’re Next”), stars Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Rebecca Hall (“Iron Man 3”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Joker”), Shun Oguri (“Weathering with You”), Eiza González (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”), with Kyle Chandler (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”) and Demián Bichir (“The Nun”).

The two legends Godzilla and Kong collide in this film as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.

The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

Wingard directed “Godzilla vs Kong” from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok”) and Max Borenstein (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “Kong: Skull Island”).

Its story was written by Terry Rossio (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”) and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD.

The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira executive producing.

Warner Bros said the film will be released in Philippine cinemas soon.

Based on the January 21 omnibus guidelines on the implementation of community quarantine in the Philippines with amendments, mass gatherings that include movie screenings are allowed in areas under the modified general community quarantine.

“Mass gatherings such as but not limited to, movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment activities, religious services, and work conferences shall be allowed provided that participants shall be limited to fifty percent (50%) of the seating or venue capacity,” the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said.

These activities, however, are prohibited in areas under GCQ. —Rosette Adel

