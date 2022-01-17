Adele’s music video for ‘Oh My God’ steady on YouTube Philippines trending for music list

Award-winning singer-songwriter Adele last January 13 dropped the new video for her single “Oh My God.”

This track is part of her fourth and latest studio album “ 30.”

Adele’s music video was directed by Sam Brown who is also behind the clip for her chart-topping single “Rolling In the Deep.”

The music video that underscores Adele’s sultry tone as she asserts “I know that it’s wrong, but I want to have fun,” is still on the top trending list of YouTube Philippines for music.

Currently, it is on the Top 15.

Meanwhile, “30,” Adele’s album released last November 30 under Columbia Records, also remains to dominate the charts across the globe.

RELATED: Adele’s ’30’: A mathematician explores number patterns in album titles

It reported to be the “the biggest selling album of 2021 and in the U.S. has been #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart for seven weeks.”

Likewise, “ 30″ is also “the fastest selling album of 2021 and the only album to sell over one million copies in pure album sales.”

“30’s” lead single, “Easy on Me,” stayed on the #1 spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for eight weeks.

READ: Adele makes music comeback with new single ‘Easy On Me’

The comeback song of Adele is currently at the top of U.S. Top 40 radio for six weeks, surpassing her record, “Rolling In The Deep” which occupied the chart for five weeks in 2022.

Adele is set to begin Weekends with Adele, her exclusive residency at the Las Vegas-famed The Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel. This would kick off on January 21.

RELATED: Adele 30: The psychology of why sad songs make us feel good