Appliance brand recreates Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show on TikTok

The staff of a popular appliance brand gained buzz online for TikTok videos that recreated parts of Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

After the Super Bowl halftime show that dominated social media trends, several staff members of Abenson uploaded two videos that recreated Rihanna’s live performances of her hit singles “B*tch Better Have My Money” and “All of the Lights.”

The first TikTok video was uploaded on February 17.

“Halftime Show (Abenson’s Version),” the caption reads.

The text in the video reads: “POV: The marketing team is Gen Z.”

Gen Z is a term often used to refer to the generation of individuals below the age of 25.

The video has since garnered 2.3 million views and 266,200 likes.

In this video, a female staff member reenacted how Rihanna opened her 15-minute show with the song “B*tch Better Have My Money.”

In the original version, Rihanna sang and danced to her 2015 hit while standing on a platform that was hoisted several feet in the air.

In the second video, which was uploaded on February 23, the same female employee danced to “All of the Lights” with other male employees as backup dancers.

They also used the Abenson truck as a prop in their performance. It has since garnered 434,000 views.

These clips later reached Twitter. Several Twitter users, including fan accounts of Rihanna, cheered for the people behind the creative video.

“Wow! I have never seen a Super Bowl dance going this viral. And they are all so good,” one Twitter user said.

“Most impactful halftime performance ever? Like it hasn’t stopped,” another user tweeted.

A group of Filipino dancers called Femme MNL also did a rendition of Rihanna’s “Rude Boy” act. They uploaded videos of it on Facebook and Tiktok.

“Superbowl Halftime Show sa Vigan,” the Facebook post reads.

As of writing, their 30-second video on Facebook garnered a staggering 1.9 million views.

Femme MNL’s TikTok video, meanwhile, has over six million views.

Rihanna’s massive comeback onstage, meanwhile, took place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona in the United States.

Helmed by Apple Music, the full video has since garnered 92 million views on YouTube.

READ: Pregnant Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with ‘Diamonds’