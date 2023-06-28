Young Adult hero film ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ opens in Philippine cinemas

The latest young adult hero film of DreamWorks animation just opened in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, June 28.

The animated film titled “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a quirky teenager who discovers that she’s part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed in.

The 16-year-old titular character is voiced by Lana Condor who is also known as Lara Jean from another YA, “To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is the fourth animated feature by Academy-award nominated filmmaker Kirk De Micco. He said he borrowed best ideas from folklore and myth for this relatable story.

“As a filmmaker, I’ve always been interested in subverting expectations in my storytelling,” DeMicco said.

DreamWorks animation president Margie Cohn describes the film as “an inter-generational story that taps into the cultural chorus surrounding teen empowerment.”

“We feel that ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,’ has the potential to become the girl-power movie of the summer, and, we hope, a touchstone for the generations of girls still to come.”

The film is distributed in the country by DreamWorks and Universal Pictures International. —Rosette Adel