Prince Louis is a mood: All the cute photos over the Jubilee weekend

Prince Louis of Cambridge’s antics were for all to see for the first time at the Platinum Jubilee parade in London, stealing the scene from the festivities dedicated to the 70-year-long reign of his great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Cameras were focused on Louis, 4, son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as he reacted to the performers, making hilarious facial expressions, blowing a raspberry at his mom, and bouncing on the lap of grandfather Charles, the Prince of Wales, and heir to the throne.

The scene was a rare glimpse at how the royal family interacts behind the cameras, and for many, it also showed snippets of Catherine’s and William’s parenting and the little prince’s close relationship with his grandpa.

His older siblings, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, watched performances attentively from their seats in front of other relatives, particularly the Tindalls, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife.

Later, the queen, alongside senior working members of the royal family of four generations, granted the hopes of many and made another appearance as she stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet the crowds as a closing gesture for the four-day celebrations.

Sana matuloy talaga ung appearance ni Queen sa balcony mamaya with 3 Future Kings and 2 Queen Consort .Pero sana isama na sina Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — Lottie Iyakin (@lottieiyakin3) June 5, 2022

There, observers spotted Louis singing the national anthem, which he seems to know the words to by heart.

Filipinos, as expected, found him the star of the show, besides his celebrated great grannie, of course.

Gotta admit, Prince Louis stole the whole show!

Adorable! 💙 https://t.co/SmT3sJoXn9 — amorous ⁷ (@amorous_ann) June 5, 2022