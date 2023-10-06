Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

Mohammadi serving about 12 years’ jail

Prize likely to anger Iranian government

Campaigner for women and against death penalty

—Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian women’s rights advocate serving 12 years in jail, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in a decision likely to anger Tehran.

The award-making committee urged Iran to release Mohammadi, one of the nation’s leading activists who has campaigned for both women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

Hailing Mohammadi as a “freedom fighter”, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee started her speech by saying, in Farsi, the words for “woman, life, freedom” – one of the slogans of protests against the Iranian government.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” Berit Reiss-Andersen said in the citation.

The award also recognized the hundreds of thousands of people who have demonstrated against Iranian discrimination and oppression of women, Reiss-Andersen said.

“Only by embracing equal rights for all can the world achieve the fraternity between nations that (prize founder) Alfred Nobel sought to promote,” she said.