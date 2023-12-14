China condemns Canada’s support for Philippines over South China Sea incidents

China condemns Canada’s support for the Philippines in “violating” China’s sovereignty in the South China Sea, said a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Canada.

“The South China Sea is the common home of countries in the region and should not become a hunting ground for Canada, the United States and other countries to pursue their geopolitical interests,” said a spokesperson for the embassy in a statement on Thursday.

China and the Philippines over the past few months have had several confrontations in a disputed area of the South China Sea.

– Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christopher Cushing