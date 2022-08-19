Philippines plans first retail bond issue under Marcos administration

Preparations are underway for the launch of the Philippines’ first retail treasury bond issue under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the country’s national treasurer told Reuters on Thursday.

National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said via a phone message that planning was going on, but did not provide further details.

The government sold retail bonds in February, raising 457.5 billion pesos ($8.19 billion) from a five-year issue.

($1 = 55.86 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Karen Lema, writing by Enrico Dela Cruz