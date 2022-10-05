BSP: Ready to act to bring inflation within target

By
Reuters
-
October 5, 2022 - 11:29 AM
161
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas headquarters in Manila. The central bank’s first quarter Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) for 2018 showed an index of 1.7 percent, down from the previous quarter’s 9.5 percent and year-ago’s 8.7 percent. (Reuters file photo)

MANILA— The Philippine central bank is prepared to take further policy actions to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path over the medium term, it said on Wednesday, following the release of September inflation data.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also said in a statement that upside risks continued to dominate the inflation outlook in the near term.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

