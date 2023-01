Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) auction of 2032 T-bond re-issue on Tuesday:

* BTr fully awards 35 billion pesos ($641.92 million) offer

* Average yield 5.913%

* Tenders total 93.69 billion pesos

* Bonds originally issued in October 2022

* Details on the BTr’s website

($1 = 54.5240 Philippine pesos)

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales