Philippine headline inflation is expected to be below 4% by September or October, the central bank chief said on Monday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a business forum, also said he expects inflation to be below the mid-point of the target by next year.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty