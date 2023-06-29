Philippines gets $1 billion ADB loan for electric bus program

The loan will also fund the construction of about 1,000 bus stops, five bus depots and three bus terminals in the southern Davao city, including diver training for the new system, the ADB said in a statement.

It will be the Philippines’ first project deploying electric buses on a scale that could support its efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“Not only will this support the Philippines’ climate goals, but it will help to improve the lives of vulnerable populations especially women and the young who use public transport daily,” said ADB Senior Transport Specialist for Southeast Asia Shuji Kimura.

The Philippines aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 75% by 2030 under its commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, up from a 70% target previously set.

Last year, the ADB committed $6.7 billion to Asia for climate mitigation and adaptation in line with its ambition to provide $100 billion in cumulative climate financing by 2030.

