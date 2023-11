The Philippine central bank sees risks to the inflation outlook leaning heavily to the upside, a member of its policymaking monetary board said on Thursday.

Monetary Board Member Romeo Bernardo, speaking at an economic forum, also said inflation was seen at 6.2% in 2023 and 4.7% in 2024, based on the central bank’s updated forecasts.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales