The Philippines plans to issue retail treasury bonds within the first quarter of this year, its finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It did not provide details but the issue would form part of the government’s fund raising plan for this year. It has a financing requirement of 2.46 trillion pesos ($44.09 billion) and will adopt a 75-25 borrowing mix in favor of domestic sources.

($1 = 55.8000 Philippine pesos)

— Reporting by Karen Lema