Philippines posts $4.76 billion trade deficit in April, widest gap in six months

The Philippines posted a trade deficit PHTBAL=ECI of $4.76 billion for April, its widest gap since November 2023, preliminary official data showed on Tuesday.

Imports PHIMP=ECI in April rose 12.6% to $10.98 billion from a year earlier, while exports PHEXP=ECI jumped 26.4% to $6.22 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Exports grew at their fastest pace since the 30.9% spike in May 2021, while imports posted their largest increase since a 14.4% gain in September 2022.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman