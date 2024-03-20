Pinoys are getting married at an older age, PSA data shows

A report indicated that Filipinos are getting married at a later age compared to 2021.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the average age of men and women getting married in 2022 has risen by one year compared to 2021.

The government agency said that in 2022, men have been getting married at 30 years old on average.

In 2021, the typical marrying age for them was 29 years old.

The average age of women tying the knot also rose from 27 years old in 2021 to 28 years old in 2022.

The PSA also said there has been an increase in people getting married since 2020 or the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It registered 240,775 marriages that year.

The figure rose to 356,839 in 2021. It further increased to 449,428 in 2022.

In May 2023, the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) said that more Filipinos are opting to delay marriage and having children.

According to POPCOM executive director Lisa Grace Bersales, more Pinoys are postponing marriage for at least three years in order to prioritize their careers.

“They are marrying later and having children later based on our civil registration — from the previous 25 years old to 28 years,” she said before.

She noted that the desire to pursue a career is one of the primary reasons why young Filipinos are delaying marriage and having kids.