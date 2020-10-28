‘Nasa Saya ‘Yan’: Sarah Geronimo shares ‘saya weapons’ amid uncertain times

Like the rest of us, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo experienced challenges during this pandemic that drastically change our lives.

The singer and actress, however, said we cannot let these concerns take away our happiness and hope.

Because of this, Geronimo, also an idol of “Kabataang Pinoy” said the core message of her new campaign with the mobile brand TNT, aims to inspire the youth to remain optimistic and find their “saya” or happiness amid uncertain times.

“This pandemic was really challenging both physically and mentally pero kahit meron tayong problema sa buhay, ang importante is we count our blessings and we keep our faith. When you think about those things that you’re grateful for, doon ka nagiging masaya at kuntento sa buhay,” Geronimo said during the recent shoot of her new TV commercial for TNT.

“Naniniwala rin ako na malalagpasan din natin ang hamon ng pandemya sa ating patuloy na pag-iingat at pagtutulungan,” she added.

The mobile brand’s latest campaign also features Geronimo’s new song titled “Nasa Saya ‘Yan,” which she recorded with rapper Aikee.

The song conveys the power of each person to turn things around with their optimistic and positive outlook in life has a catchy tune that will surely be in everyone’s heads for a long time.

Defining ‘Saya weapons’

Miriam Choa, head of prepaid marketing, said TNT’s new campaign wants to reinforce the brand’s campaign to help its customers find their “saya” through affordable data offers which they aptly call “saya weapons.”

The prepaid company’s “Saya Weapons” include data offers that help Filipinos keep their worries at bay through digital entertainment via GIGA Stories, GIGA Games, and GIGA Video.

These offers provide much-needed breakthrough browsing funny content and memes, watching uplifting online videos, and playing mobile games with friends.

To those studying under the “new normal,” the prepaid brand also offers GIGA Study that lets its subscribers access practical tools and app for online learning. On the other hand, there is also GIGA Work for those working from home and need to stay productive.

Sarah’s personal Saya Weapons in life

Meanwhile, Geronimo also has her personal Saya Weapons which include her loved ones and hobbies.

“Humuhugot ako ng saya ngayon sa mga dogs ko, my husband, my family and of course, my faith in God,” the singer-actress said.

During the quarantine, Geronimo shared that she joined other Filipinos who found their new passion in tending plants at home and became a “plantita” herself.

Aside from this, she also learned how to cook which she said gave her a sense of accomplishment. —Rosette Adel

