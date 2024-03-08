‘She walked so she could run’: Sarah Geronimo’s new hairstyle likened to Kris Bernal’s

Photos of actress Kris Bernal‘s viral haircut once again made rounds online as Filipinos reacted to singer Sarah Geronimo‘s new edgy hairstyle during Billboard’s Women in Music Awards 2024.

The “Popstar Royalty” was recognized as the first-ever Filipino awardee at the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 7, where she was honored with the Global Force Award.

Billboard describes its recipients as “visionaries” who are “making groundbreaking contributions to the music industry.”

Sarah stunned the public with an edgy wolf haircut with sparse front bangs by celebrity hairstylist Raymond Santiago.

She also wore a crystal-studded, light pink body-hugging long gown by renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco.

The OPM icon said that the title was “very unexpected.”

“For me, a global force means having that influence, that power to influence people,” Sarah said in an interview.

“And it also comes with a big responsibility, right? You have to be mindful about the materials that you put out there. You have to create change and positivity towards other people,” she added.

Sarah has grown to be one of the most influential figures in Filipino music for over two decades.

The artist got her big break after winning the singing competition series “Star for a Night” in 2003.

Since then, she has released a number of albums, one of which, “The Breakup Playlist” soundtrack with Piolo Pascual, reached No. 9 on the World Albums chart in 2015.

Sarah is known for her singles “Tala,” “Kilometro,” “Ikot-Ikot,” “Paano Ba Magmahal” “Forever’s Not Enough” and “To Love You More,” among others.

Meanwhile, some of those who saw her edgy haircut during the event couldn’t help but recall a similar hairstyle that went viral last year.

“Remember her? This is her now. Feel old yet?” an online user joked, juxtaposing Kris’ picture with that of the singer.

Remember her? This is her now. Feel old yet? https://t.co/or41OVZoBf pic.twitter.com/dCBQk0p0ZP — 𝓐 𝔽 () ; 𓅭𓅰𓅯𓅮 (@fearlessanytime) March 7, 2024

“She walked so she could run,” another account quipped, referring to Kris and Sarah, respectively.

Its post has amassed 11,000 likes and 1,200 quotes so far.

She walked so she could run pic.twitter.com/E2a2dcM7bz — P1noy Reaction (@pinoy_reaction) March 7, 2024

It started when GMA Network posted a video of a young Kris getting a very short haircut with uneven bangs and layers when she competed in the reality show “StarStruck” from 2006 to 2007.

The actress was crying at the end when her hairstyle was revealed.

The video had the text, “‘Yung sabi mo trim lang pero pala-desisyon stylist mo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gmanetwork (@gmanetwork)

Kris reacted to the clip by sharing it on her Instagram Story before.

“‘Yung trauma ko dito,” she wrote. “Chareeeet.”

Her haircut has since been turned into a meme, with several accounts posting content using her picture as a template.

The video posted by GMA Network was taken from the makeover episode of “StarStruck: The Next Level.”

The guest hairstylist, Richard Perello, had then wanted shorter hair for Kris.

“Sa lahat ng girls kasi, lahat sila long. Inisip ko sa kanya, bagay naman ‘yung short,” he said before.

“One-inch lang, trim lang,” Kris said.

The result became the viral haircut that she had.