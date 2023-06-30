Fast food chain offers unused party areas as SIM registration sites

A popular multinational fast food chain is offering assistance to mobile subscribers of Smart and TNT as the government extends the mandatory SIM card registration deadline to July.

Filipinos can visit 35 selected stores of McDonald’s Philippines until July 24, 2023 to register their SIM cards in light of the SIM Registration Act that took effect in December 2022.

The law mandates mobile subscribers to register their personal information such as name, date of birth, gender, and address. They also need to provide a valid government-issued ID for identity verification.

The legislative measure supposedly makes it easier for authorities to prevent and investigate cybercriminal activities involving SIM cards. This includes phishing, smashing, and other mobile scams.

The registration for SIM cars — both prepaid and postpaid — has been extended until July 25, 2023 by the Department of Information and Communications Technology to ensure that Filipinos will have more chances to prevent SIM card deactivation.

Those who have yet to register their SIM cards can go to McDonald’s which will use its unused party areas as temporary SIM registration sites.

The following are the participating branches nationwide:

July 3, 5, 10

Mart One

Capas

Calapan Roxas Drive

Calapan

Pili CamSur

Marymart Iloilo

Pavia

Kabankalan City

Robinson’s Place Iloilo

Pison Avenue

Cadiz

San Carlos

Araneta Bacolod

Tagum Highway

Limketkai

Valencia

Downtown Butuan

San Franz

Butuan Gaisano

Gaisano Capital Surigao

July 3, 5, 10, 12

Colon Osmena

Escario

Lapu Lapu City

South Coast

Carcar

Toledo

BQ MALL

Ozamis Highway

Koronadal

Guiwan

Gensan Highway

Cotabato

Lagao Gensan

July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24

Naga City Plaza

W Mall Bay City

Smart and TNT subscribers only need to bring a valid government ID to register for free at the nearest McDonald’s participating stores.

They also have the chance to win treats from the fast food chain.

A McDonald’s Philippines executive said that the initiative makes SIM registration more accessible to various Filipino communities.

“Just like how we turned our party areas into study halls (McClassroom) during the pandemic, we continue to maximize the use of our stores to cater to the evolving needs of the communities we’re in,” Oliver Rabatan, McDonald’s Philippines vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a release.

New and existing Smart Prepaid and TNT customers may also visit PLDT and Smart Stores, or access Smart’s SIM Registration portal through the following website link: https://www.smart.com.ph/simreg

Meanwhile, Smart postpaid customers are considered registered through their existing account details, in accordance with the law.