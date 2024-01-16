Matteo Guidicelli offers help as Robi Domingo embarks on married life

Actor Matteo Guidicelli offered his help to newly-married TV host Robi Domingo who sought for tips as the latter settled into a married life with his non-showbiz wife.

Robi on Monday enumerated some reminders to himself as he begins to live with Maiqui Pineda after tying the knot with her last January 6 in Nasugbu, Batangas.

“Note to self: 1. Ihiwalay ang puti sa decolor. 2. Ibaba ang toilet seat. 3. Magwalis, para happy si misis,” he wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on January 15 with heart emojis.

The first one pertained to doing the laundry wherein the TV host reminded himself to separate the white fabric from the colored ones.

“May suggestions and tips pa kayo?” Robi asked with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

Robi’s post has earned 9,600 likes, 466 quotes and almost 500 replies so far.

This included Matteo’s response to him, who wrote: “Txt (text) me.”

The actor’s comment has earned 1,500 likes.

Matteo’s comment was well-received by some X users, who told Robi that the actor has enough experience as a a four-year married man.

“HAHAHAAH! I-text mo daw @robertmarion si Kuya Matt for more husband tips. HAHAHAHAHAHA,” a Pinoy wrote.

“Yuuhh consult the expert!! Hahahaha,” another user exclaimed.

“Hahaha… [I’m] sure expert ka na [diyan], Matt,” wrote another Pinoy.

Matteo has been married to “Popstar Royalty” Sarah Geronimo since February 2020. Before that, he has been dating the singer since 2013.