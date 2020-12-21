PangPang announces ‘Gaya sa Pelikula’ to stream on Netflix in January

Starting January, you can now watch, re-watch or press replay on Filipino rom-com BL (boys love) series, “Gaya sa Pelikula,” (“Like in the Movies”) on streaming giant Netflix.

Lead cast Ian Pangilinan and Paolo Pangilinan made the announcement in a QandA video on Netflix’s social media platform.

Did somebody ask for… pancakes? 🥞 My new friends @ianpangilinan_ and @PaoPangs did a very special Q&A and let’s just say our Neighbors are getting an early Christmas present 😉🎁 💛 pic.twitter.com/F0QT2DbTGe — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) December 21, 2020

The series director JP Habac and its writer Juan Miguel Severo also announced this on their social media accounts.

#GSPOnNetflix January 7, 2021 Jusko sa wakas at makakahinga na ako nang maluwag. Ito na yata ang sikretong pinakanahirapan akong dalhin bukod sa bading ako. — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) December 21, 2020

“Gaya sa Pelikula” follows two boys who were forced to become housemates.

Nineteen-year-old Karl Frederick Almasen, portrayed was Paolo was forced by his parents to move into his uncle’s condo unit and live independently.

He then took on jobs online to earn enough money to pay the rent. However, when one of his major clients goes missing-in action, an opportunity presents itself.

His neighbor, the mysterious Jose Vladimir Austria, portrayed by Ian, gets himself in a sticky situation hiding from his own family and proposes that they become housemates for the rest of the semester break in exchange for good cash.

Severo was delighted that Gaya sa Pelikula will soon be streamed on Netflix and can now find new viewers through the service.

“As someone who binges Netflix shows, it means so much to me just to see our title on that iconic interface!” creator Severo said.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited that Netflix has given us the opportunity to share our own little love letter to everyone who wants to love and be loved with no inhibitions,” Habac also said.

GSP’s executive producer Quark Henares from Globe Studios was also thankful for the new opportunity.

“Once in a blue moon something special will really come along so full of love and camaraderie that audiences can’t help but feel that love ooze out of that project. GSP is one of those projects, and I am so grateful, happy and honored that we get to share that magic on Netflix,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lead cast collectively known online as “PangPang” expressed their excitement after learning the series will be streamed on the streaming giant.

“I am incredibly grateful for this milestone thanks to Netflix. May this be one of many Filipino queer stories on this service. Padayon!” said Paolo.

“I used to daydream about it, but now it’s a reality! We’re on Netfliiiix!!!!” Ian also said.

The popular rom-com BL web series will start streaming on the service on Jan. 7, 2021. It will be available across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. —Rosette Adel

