Mimiyuuuh congratulates KZ Tandingan for Disney Filipino song with this joke

Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan exchanged quips with YouTube vlogger Mimiyuuuh who joked that she turned down Disney’s offer to sing its first Filipino language song.

The online personality on Tuesday congratulated the singer after Walt Disney Studios revealed the identity of the artist—described as “one of the Philippines’ most powerful voices”—who will sing a track for “Raya and The Last Dragon” titled “Gabay.”

“CONGRATS PO MS. @KZofficial!!! Tinurn down ko ‘yung offer na ‘to para sa’yo! XHNZ! HAHAHAHAHAHHAH!!!! CONGRATS PO ULET!!!!” Mimiyuuuh wrote, quote tweeting the animation studio’s announcement.

On the same day, Walt Disney revealed the mystery singer whose silhouette was previously shared in a teaser post on Facebook.

“Asia’s Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan will be lending her remarkable voice to an all-new song titled ‘Gabay’ from Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. This first-ever Filipino-language track from Disney will be coming your way very soon. Abangan! #DisneyRayaPH” it tweeted.

Tandingan saw Mimiyuuuh’s tweet and quipped by referencing singer Moira Dela Torre‘s new hit song “Paubaya.”

“THANK U MIMI SA PAG PAPAUBAYA by @moirarachelle4,” she wrote in response to the vlogger’s congratulatory tweet.

“Paubaya” featured former lovers Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto in its music video which has gained millions of views since it was uploaded on Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, Walt Disney only hinted that its first Filipino-language song for the latest animated movie will be sung by “one of the Philippines’ most powerful voices.”

“Find out who she is tomorrow,” it said.

The comments section of this teaser post was filled with the names of Pinoys’ guesses such as Sarah Geronimo, Morissette Amon, Ylona Garcia, and Zephanie Dimaranan.

Others also guessed that it was Tandingan because she “fits” the “ethnic” feel of the movie.

“Raya and The Last Dragon” tells the story of the title character embarking on a mission to restore peace in their world fraught with tension and void of dragons who used to co-exist with them.

The story’s fictional setting blends elements from cultures of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Tandingan is dubbed as “Asia’s Soul Supreme” who is known for singing acoustic jazz and R&B songs.

She was reportedly handpicked by Disney Philippines to perform “Gabay,” a song that its studio marketing head said was a way for them to “celebrate the film” and “connect” with their Filipino fans.

The track “demonstrates our commitment to work with local creative talents to tell our stories in a locally relevant manner,” Allie Benedicto said.

“Gabay” track will be released on Spotify on March 5 while the animated film will be out in Philippine cinemas “soon.”