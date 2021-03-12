For season finale, ‘Bangon Talentadong Pinoy’ to feature celebrity talentados

The hit talent show “Bangon Talentadong Pinoy,” (BTP) which has put a spotlight on the diversity and ingenuity of Filipino talent worldwide, is set to conclude its special season on Saturday.

The special finale vows to be a jam-packed show as it would feature acts of celebrity talentados and banters from the judges.

Viewers can expect exciting acts from “breaking star of the pandemic” Kokoy De Santos who also starred in hit web series “Gameboys.” He will showcase suave dance moves akin to his trending TikTok videos.

Celebrity talentados also include fiery Sheree spicing up the night with her pole dancing skills, celebrity magician Jeff Tam ready with tricks up his sleeves, famed PBB twins Joj and Jai Agpangan gripping everyone to their seats as they perform a death-defying aerial hoop stunt, and on his first TV5 appearance, celebrity hunk Aljur Abrenica making the viewers gush with his gift of song.

“This has been an incredible season with interesting performances from celebrity contenders known as celebrity talentados,” said Ryan Agoncillo, BTP host.

“They have been showcasing top-tier talent and we’re constantly blown away by the powerful stories they continue to tell through their performances. Just wow!” he added.

The celebrity edition will also have the following celebrity judges: director Cathy Garcia-Molina, Ruffa Gutierrez and Joross Gamboa.

The celebrity winner besting the group will take home P100,000 in cash.

Since its comeback last August, the talent show has lived up to its name with its mission to not just entertain but also to help Filipinos cope who lost their jobs and to find hope amid the challenges of the pandemic. To date, almost P4 million worth of cash prizes have been given away to nearly 300 contestants of the show.

BTP is a revival of “Talentadong Pinoy”, the long-running competition on TV5 that has paved the way for top Filipino talents to shine in both local and international scenes.

It has produced alumni like Raf Davis, Joseph the Artist, and Astroboy who went on to perform in much bigger stages after their stint with the show.

The season finale will air on the network at 8 p.m.

