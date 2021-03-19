Andrea Torres joins Bridgerton dress-up craze for Women’s Month

Fans showered Kapuso actress Andrea Torres with support after she released “Bridgerton”-inspired pictures on Instagram in celebration of International Women’s Month.

The 30-year-old actress shared a quote from the popular Netflix series uttered by lead character Daphne Bridgerton, who makes her debut in the marriage market of Regency-era London.

“You think that just because I am a woman, I am incapable of making my own choices?” Torres wrote in one of her Instagram captions.

“The primary influence of the shoot is derived from the female protagonists’ strength. We, women, can be the heroine in our own life story because we have and will always have that power (may it be in an Empire-waist dress, in a tight corset, or just plain pajamas),” she added.

Torres also talked about taking control as she quoted another character, Lady Danbury, who is Simon’s strong-willed mentor and mother figure.

“Sharpen your wit and become the fiercest force in the room,” she quoted.

“This time, I take control, just like all the women who make their way in the world, no laced corsets will suffocate and get in my way,” the actress said.

Fellow female celebrities wasted no time complimenting Torres’ looks and appreciating the outcome of the editorial shoot.

These include Chynna Ortaleza, Ashley Ortega, Max Collins, Valeen Montenegro and Sanya Lopez.

‘Glow up after break up’?

Social media users likewise threw their support to Torres after her pictures were shared by a local news outlet on Facebook.

“Glow up after break up (thumbs up emojis). You deserve better, hindi sa fck boy (grinning emojis),” a Facebook user commented.

“That’s what we (call) ‘celebration shot.’ Wala ka na sa maling tao, Andrea. Congratulations,” another online user wrote with smiling and hugging emojis.

“Looks ng mga naka-move on… lalong gumanda. I love this girl…” a different Filipino commented with kissing face emojis.

Torres was previously in a relationship with actor Derek Ramsay, who is now dating Ellen Adarna. It lasted for a year.

She refused to reveal details about their breakup but said that she will “always wish him and his family well.”

“I’d rather keep the details private as I want to give the breakup the same amount of respect that I had for the relationship,” Torres said before.

“I think you all know how much it meant to me,” she added.

Ramsay in a March 2021 interview with Pops Fernandez said that he and the actress have no ill feelings towards each other.

“We have no hate towards one another. I don’t think so. I don’t think she hates me and I definitely don’t hate her and her family,” he told her.