Doja Cat gives first taste of new album with SZA-featured single

Three-time Grammy-nominee Doja Cat last Friday unveiled the first taste of the latest album “Planet Her” with a release of “Kiss Me More,” a single featuring SZA.

This first single was written by Doja, SZA, Yeti Beats, Rogét Chahayed, tizhimself and Carter Lang. It is also produced by Yeti Beats.

The artists also released a music video directed by Warren Fu, which offers the first glimpse into the brand-new world Doja is creating.

The music video has since gained more than 17 million views on YouTube and is among the top 17 videos on the video-sharing platform on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Doja is set to release her third album “Planet Her” this year via Kemosabe/RCA Records.

Last month, the American singer performed her smash hit “Say So” on the Grammy Stage.

Doja also graced the cover of V Magazine and released the music video for her runaway viral smash “Streets” which was directed by Christian Breslauer and starred by actor/model Kofi Siroboe. —Rosette Adel

